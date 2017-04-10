Jared Goff: Rams 'a lot closer' than people think

Everything is sunnier in L.A., especially in the offseason.
With the Los Angeles Rams kicking off their spring workouts Monday, second-year quarterback Jared Goff is optimistic about his team's chances of competing in 2017.
"I think we're a lot closer to where we want to be than people may think," Goff told reporters. "We got the players. We got the talent. We got all the pieces we need. It's just about putting it together now."
The biggest change this offseason came with the hiring of coach Sean McVay, who is tasked with guiding the No. 1 overall pick in 2016 past his rookie-year struggles.
Coming off a 4-12 season, the Rams overhauled the roster. The biggest addition to aiding Goff was importing veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth. One of the best pass blocking tackles in the NFL, Whitworth will immediately upgrade Goff's blindside protection. Reshuffling the offensive line will be a boon to one of the worst blocking groups in the NFL last season. L.A. also added center John Sullivan, receiver Robert Woods and running back Lance Dunbar on offense.
On defense the Rams added pass rusher Connor Barwin, a better fit in Wade Phillips' scheme. L.A. also signed defensive back Kayvon Webster from Denver and slot corner Nickell Robey-Coleman.
The Rams still own many weakness entering the draft later this month -- April 27-29 in Philadelphia -- but Goff put to words the optimism in the building that L.A. is leaving the "7-9 bull----" years behind.