Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota among Players of the Week

Published: Oct 03, 2018 at 02:29 AM
Austin Knoblauch

Week 4 of the 2018 NFL season witnessed one quarterback leading his team to a furious comeback victory in overtime while another threw for a series of personal bests in a showdown between two top squads.

Marcus Mariota was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Tennessee Titans back from a 14-point deficit to claim a 26-23 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mariota helped the Titans take a temporary lead on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter before converting on three fourth downs on a thrilling 16-play, 71-yard walk-off TD drive in overtime. He completed 30 of 43 passes for two TDs in the impressive performance. Mariota also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after torching the Minnesota Vikings for a career-best 465 yards and five touchdowns on 26-of-33 passing in a 38-31 victory. Goff's 158.3 passing rating was a personal best, and he became the first Rams QB to achieve at least 400 passing yards and five TDs in a single game since Norm Van Brocklin in 1951.

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis took home NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors after a dominant performance in the team's 33-18 win over the New York Giants. Davis recorded two sacks, two QB hits, two tackles for loss and 11 tackles in the win.

Houston Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was honored as the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after returning a fumble recovery for a touchdown in conjunction with two sacks and four tackles in a 37-34 overtime victory against the Indianapolis Colts. According to Next Gen Stats, Clowney and J.J. Watt became the first teammates to combine for eight-plus pressures in the same game this season.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week after clinching the team's 26-24 victory over the Detroit Lions with a 38-yard field goal to end the game. Maher kicked four field goals (long of 43 yards) and made two extra-point attempts to provide the bulk of the Cowboys' scoring.

Oakland Raiders punt returner Dwayne Harris was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after returning five kicks for an average of 19.5 yards against the Cleveland Browns. Most of his yardage came off a 49-yard punt return in the fourth quarter to help set up a field goal in the Raiders' 45-42 overtime victory.

