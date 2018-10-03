Jared Goff, Marcus Mariota among Players of the Week

Marcus Mariota was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Tennessee Titans back from a 14-point deficit to claim a 26-23 overtime victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mariota helped the Titans take a temporary lead on a five-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter before converting on three fourth downs on a thrilling 16-play, 71-yard walk-off TD drive in overtime. He completed 30 of 43 passes for two TDs in the impressive performance. Mariota also rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.