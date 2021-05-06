Around the NFL

Jared Goff: Lions not drafting quarterback 'a nice vote of confidence'

Published: May 06, 2021 at 02:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Detroit Lions new general manager Brad Holmes passed on adding a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft, including Justin Fields and Mac Jones, who were on the board when the club selected offensive tackle Penei Sewell No. 7 overall.

In doing so, the Lions brass left ﻿Jared Goff﻿ as the unencumbered QB1 in Detroit.

Goff told reporters Thursday that he'd discussed with the team brass about the possibility a quarterback could be drafted.

"We had some talks before the draft," Goff said. "Again, I think it's a nice vote of confidence obviously for me. I think what's not lost on me is their first move as a staff, Brad and (coach) Dan (Campbell), involved me. It's exciting, and it makes you feel good."

The Lions signaled that QB wasn't high on their priority list when they converted $20 million of Goff's 2021 salary into a signing bonus, essentially tying him to the club for the next two seasons (Detroit would take a dead-cap hit of $30-plus-million by cutting him in 2022).

The rebuilding Lions will head toward training camp with former Green Bay Packers preseason favorite ﻿Tim Boyle﻿ and ﻿David Blough﻿ behind Goff.

After earning back-to-back Pro Bowls and helping the Rams to the Super Bowl, Goff fell out of favor in L.A., particularly struggling to push the ball downfield in 2020. With the rebuilding Lions, Goff has a chance to quiet the critics.

With a receiver corps headlined by ﻿Breshad Perriman﻿, ﻿Tyrell Williams﻿, ﻿Kalif Raymond﻿, ﻿Quintez Cephus﻿ and fourth-round pick Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff's job will be difficult on a fixer-upper Lions squad.

With the selection of Sewell and Thursday's news of a contract extension for center Frank Ragnow, the QB does have the luxury of one of the better offensive lines in football in front of him.

"Fired up, fired up," Goff said of the Sewell selection. "When I saw we took Penei, I know the staff was fired up, and so was I obviously as a quarterback. Any time you get help up front, that's always good. We got a lot of solid guys up there right now, and I think it's shaping up to hopefully be one of the top groups in the league. There's obviously a lot of work to do, and I know they know that. But there's a lot of good players up there right now, and as a quarterback, that's your best friend. So I'm excited for it."

With the O-line a strength of the roster, the Lions should be a run-first, play-action squad with Goff under center. Given the defensive deficiencies and the lack of talent elsewhere, Detroit could be a tough watch in 2021 as it enters Year 1 of its rebuild under Holmes and Campbell.

With the low expectations and no competition for a rookie QB, Goff can play free of burden in his chance to turn his career back around.

Tune in to the 2021 NFL Schedule release at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 12, on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Related Content

news

Colts DE Kwity Paye becomes first 2021 first-round pick to sign deal

Colts' first-rounder Kwity Paye becomes the first '21 first-rounder to sign rookie deal. Indy also signed four other rookies to contracts.
news

James Jones: Aaron Rodgers-Packers saga 'fixable,' A.J. Hawk 'hopeful' sides can work it out

Former Packers players James Jones and A.J. Hawk weigh in on the ongoing situation between their friend and former teammate Aaron Rodgers and the organization.
news

Pro Football Hall of Fame forms Hall of Fame Behavioral Health program

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Thursday the formation of Hall of Fame Behavioral Health, a program created to find comprehensive solutions through a network of mental and behavioral health services designed specifically for current and former athletes and their families.
news

Roundup: Dolphins release starting safety Bobby McCain

The Dolphins released safety Bobby McCain on Thursday in a move that will create some extra cap space. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Lions make Frank Ragnow highest-paid center in NFL with extension through 2026

Detroit made Frank Ragnow the highest-paid center in the NFL, agreeing with the veteran to a four-year extension worth $13.5 million per year through 2026, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Chris Ballard: Colts have had a 'seamless transition' to QB Carson Wentz so far

After trading for Carson Wentz this offseason, Colts GM Chris Ballard described how a seamless transition has much to do with the QB already having a relationship with coach Frank Reich. 
news

John Kuhn: Aaron Rodgers 'conflicted' about Packers future 

Former Packers fullback John Kuhn said he doesn't believe the ongoing situation between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay is unsalvageable. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman would welcome return to Seahawks, 49ers

Richard Sherman remains one of the top cornerbacks available in free agency, and while the veteran has options, he's open to returning to where it all started in Seattle. 
news

NFL informs teams they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to rookies at minicamps

With rookie minicamps set to commence shortly, the NFL informed all teams Wednesday night they should offer COVID-19 vaccines to all rookies, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Lions waiving former second-round pick Kerryon Johnson

Running back Kerryon Johnson is being waived by the Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday evening. 
news

NFL clarifies clubs have no contractual obligation if players are injured working out away from team facility

The league reminded clubs on Wednesday that an injury sustained while a player is working out outside of team supervision in a location that isn't an NFL facility is considered a non-football injury, meaning the injury isn't covered by the standard contractual injury guarantee.  
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW