Jared Goff having an easier time learning new offense

Last offseason, reports of Jared Goff's struggles made waves, forewarning rookie struggles for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.
This year, with new coach Sean McVay in town, we've heard only steady reports of Goff's improvement. According to coaches, the second-year signal-caller has picked up the new offense well in the early stages of offseason workouts.
Goff believes he's made strides and said McVay's offense was much easier to pick up than whatever Jeff Fisher's staff was teaching last year.
"It's a way different offense. Personally, from my brief experience with it, I've had a quicker time learning it -- easier time learning it," Goff said Monday, via the team's official website. "I don't know whether that's scheme or the way it's taught or what not, but I've enjoyed spending time with the coaches and picking it up pretty quickly."
Goff noted that, at least in the early stages of the offseason program, McVay is taking some duties off the quarterback's shoulders.
"There's a lot of things that may have been on our plate before aren't now. But, there's also some things that are. It goes back and forth," Goff said. "Obviously, it's still a tough position but he's done a good job in the past and with me and Sean [Mannion] so far. He's taken a lot off of our plate."
With just two quarterbacks on the roster -- Goff and Mannion -- Goff is getting plenty of offseason reps. After a terrible rookie season in which he looked rattled in the pocket, rarely got past one read, and struggled understanding defenses, coaches are pleased with Goff's strides.
"I think he's done a nice job just getting better every single day," McVay said Monday. "We know that anytime you're not truly live in some of these periods, it's always a little bit more difficult. I thought he's done a nice job managing the huddle, got in and out today. He's seeing some things, progressing through based on what coverages we're seeing."
NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Monday on Up To The Minute Live that with receiver Tavon Austin out due to injuries, the Rams have been running more double-tight-end sets in OTAs -- with rookie Gerald Everett joining Tyler Higbee in the first unit. Per Wyche, the Rams plan to run a more tight-end based system in 2017. Multiple tight end outlets on the field could greatly benefit Goff getting the ball out of his hands quick, which might lead to a much more efficient season for the former No. 1 overall pick.