Around the NFL

Jared Goff having an easier time learning new offense

Published: May 23, 2017 at 01:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last offseason, reports of Jared Goff's struggles made waves, forewarning rookie struggles for the Los Angeles Rams quarterback.

This year, with new coach Sean McVay in town, we've heard only steady reports of Goff's improvement. According to coaches, the second-year signal-caller has picked up the new offense well in the early stages of offseason workouts.

Goff believes he's made strides and said McVay's offense was much easier to pick up than whatever Jeff Fisher's staff was teaching last year.

"It's a way different offense. Personally, from my brief experience with it, I've had a quicker time learning it -- easier time learning it," Goff said Monday, via the team's official website. "I don't know whether that's scheme or the way it's taught or what not, but I've enjoyed spending time with the coaches and picking it up pretty quickly."

Goff noted that, at least in the early stages of the offseason program, McVay is taking some duties off the quarterback's shoulders.

"There's a lot of things that may have been on our plate before aren't now. But, there's also some things that are. It goes back and forth," Goff said. "Obviously, it's still a tough position but he's done a good job in the past and with me and Sean [Mannion] so far. He's taken a lot off of our plate."

With just two quarterbacks on the roster -- Goff and Mannion -- Goff is getting plenty of offseason reps. After a terrible rookie season in which he looked rattled in the pocket, rarely got past one read, and struggled understanding defenses, coaches are pleased with Goff's strides.

"I think he's done a nice job just getting better every single day," McVay said Monday. "We know that anytime you're not truly live in some of these periods, it's always a little bit more difficult. I thought he's done a nice job managing the huddle, got in and out today. He's seeing some things, progressing through based on what coverages we're seeing."

NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported Monday on Up To The Minute Live that with receiver Tavon Austin out due to injuries, the Rams have been running more double-tight-end sets in OTAs -- with rookie Gerald Everett joining Tyler Higbee in the first unit. Per Wyche, the Rams plan to run a more tight-end based system in 2017. Multiple tight end outlets on the field could greatly benefit Goff getting the ball out of his hands quick, which might lead to a much more efficient season for the former No. 1 overall pick.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints signing five-time Pro Bowl WR Jarvis Landry

The Saints are signing wide receiver Jarvis Landry, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday. The five-time Pro Bowler will make New Orleans his third home in the NFL.

news

Raiders trade Bryan Edwards to wide receiver-needy Falcons

Las Vegas is trading wide receiver Bryan Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 fifth-round pick, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday.

news

Fred Warner believes 'it's just a matter of time' before Deebo Samuel, 49ers strike new deal

A Deebo Samuel trade hasn't materialized and doesn't seem to be anywhere near imminent, leaving the situation stagnant, if not at a stalemate. 49ers teammate Fred Warner believes Samuel and the club will soon mend fences.

news

Cowboys' Stephen Jones on postseason: 'We're not gonna be at peace until we get over that hump'

After yet another postseason loss, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones admitted that the team will not be "at peace' until it gets over the hump, and Jones believes Mike McCarthy is the right man to lead them there.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, May 13

The Houston Texans agreed to terms with No. 3 overall pick defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. on his fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Tight end Connor Heyward ready to shift from family visitor to Steelers player in rookie minicamp

Connor Heyward is headed to a new home that should feel quite familiar to the sixth-round pick. Heyward begins his journey as his brother Cameron's teammate this week with his first practices spent as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

Ravens CB Marcus Peters 'in the right place' in return from torn ACL, but won't put timeframe on recovery

Marcus Peters is one of a handful of Ravens working toward a return to the field in 2022. The Baltimore CB is confident he'll be among a slew of contributors returning with a vengeance this season.

news

Matt LaFleur eyes challenges of Packers' 2022 schedule, rematch with Buccaneers

Week 1 is the most important game on any new schedule because it is the first. But Matt LaFleur isn't shying away from the importance of a few more dates on Green Bay's calendar this fall.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston 'got hungrier' to return to field after knee injury, aims for Week 1 vs. Falcons

Jameis Winston and the rest of his Saints teammates now know what attractions await them on their road ahead. The New Orleans QB expects to be ready for their season opener against the Falcons.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons on starting season vs. Buccaneers, Bengals: We'll see 'where we stand'

Dallas begins the 2022 season at home against the Buccaneers and Bengals, and linebacker Micah Parsons believes those first two games will be an indicator of just how good the Cowboys will be.

news

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on playing Eagles in 2022: 'It'll be fun -- make for a good storyline'

In a season in which Carson Wentz will play against the Eagles for the first time, return to play the host Colts and also face his old head coach, Doug Pederson, he'll begin his Commanders tenure on Sept. 11 against a Jaguars team that essentially ended the quarterback's time in Indianapolis.

news

NFL teams get creative for 2022 schedule release

Teams around the NFL are showing their creativity as the 2022 schedule is unveiled on Thursday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW