Jared Goff continues to be a work in progress for Rams

Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft, struggled early in the Los Angeles Rams' second preseason game, entering the contest after Case Keenum led two touchdown drives against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Goff's first pass might have been his best of the night. Taking the snap in rhythm, the rookie put a dart on receiver Brian Quick. Quick wasn't ready and the ball fell incomplete -- it wasn't the only time Quick would let down his rookie quarterback.
Whether it was the drop that rattled Goff or not, the rookie looked overwhelmed the rest of the half.
On Goff's second snap he tried to step up in the pocket, tripped over a blocker's leg, fell and fumbled, leading to K.C. points.
The rookie's troubles continued on his second drive. He fumbled again on third-and-four while getting hit (this one tumbled out of bounds). Goff's mental clock should have gone off, leading to a throw away. Instead, he hung onto the ball and took an unnecessary hit. These are the little things that separate rookies from veterans.
Until the fourth quarter, Goff couldn't find any rhythm. His ball placement was erratic and he never seemed confident. His rookie struggles included a dropped snap, ruining a running play.
Even on his first preseason touchdown Goff needed a spectacular one-handed catch from running back Malcolm Brown to complete the pass.
The lack of downfield attempts and play calls allowed Chiefs defenders to sit on short routes, forcing the young quarterback to try and fit passes into tight windows.
He finished with 8-of-12 passing for 82 yards and a touchdown.
It took until he faced third and fourth stringers in the fourth quarter for Goff to look comfortable. When he eventually takes over the starting job, he won't be facing these future practice-squad players.
Goff's talent is clear. When he rears back and throws it, the ball moves at dart-like speed. At this point the mental aspect of the game is coming slowly for the Cal grad.
Sometimes small stumbles lead to learning quicker than instant prosperity.
Goff will be the future under center. He's barely in the infancy of his NFL career. It's just two meaningless preseason games, but right now he doesn't seem ready for the brightest lights in pro sports.
There are plenty more lessons to be learned.