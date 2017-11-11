Jared Goff and Carson Wentz's scheme secret; five big questions

WHY does Dion Jordan's return to the field matter? For one thing, it adds more punch to a Seahawks pass rush that will be working overtime now that cornerback Richard Sherman is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles. The bull rush Jordan used to flatten Cardinals left tackle John Wetzel for a fourth-quarter sack Thursday night was the sort of thing the Dolphins surely envisioned when they drafted Jordan third overall in the 2013 draft. It's also another ray of hope for players banished under the drug policy -- a group that historically has struggled to make it back. Eighteen months ago, when I visited Jordan in San Francisco as he trained and prepared to apply for reinstatement, the only players I could find that played again after missing so much time were Ricky Williams and Johnny Jolly. Since then, Steelers receiver Martavis Bryant made it back from his season-long banishment (albeit for a bumpy ride so far in Pittsburgh). Browns receiver Josh Gordon was conditionally reinstated again last week and has a chance to play in a few weeks if he stays on track. Linebacker Daryl Washington also was reinstated and is looking for work. Every player I've spoken to about banishment talks about how hard it is to deal with being isolated from teammates and taken out of the regimen of being on an NFL team. It's unfortunate, but others are sure to land in the same spot in the future. Good to have examples that show it doesn't have to be the end.