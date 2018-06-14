Jared Goff, Alvin Kamara, Joey Bosa make All-Under-25 Team

You might have heard pro football is a young man's game. That's one well-travelled sports cliche that's earned its miles. Especially, in the Salary Cap Era, where quarterbacks and pass rushers command so much dough, and teams find it easier to train kids to play special teams. All of which leads to younger, smaller team nuclei, and underscores the importance of getting the draft right. Taking it a step further: Since the 2011 CBA implemented a rookie wage scale, organizations with stars under the age of 25 (and presumably still on their first contract) are at a tremendous advantage. Big-time players make the big money on the second deal, which impacts salary cap, which impacts the overall quality of the team.