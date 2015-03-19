Jared Allen's foundation buys, remodels home for injured veteran

Thursday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- ChicagoBears.com reported on Bears defensive lineman Jared Allen, whose Homes for Wounded Warriors foundation refitted a home for injured veteran Corey Remsburg in Gilbert, Arizona.
- The Thousand Oaks Acorn reported on Cal Lutheran University's involvement with 20 other schools in the NCAA's landmark concussion studies.
- In a guest column, the Idaho Statesman in Boise looked at the importance of March as Brain Injury Awareness Month.
- X2 Biosystems, which produces concussion monitoring systems, announced that it hailed concussion studies with several sports medicine researchers.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor