Jared Allen got 'lucky' sack after scrap, Donald Penn says

Published: Oct 25, 2012 at 09:33 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donald Penn gave Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen a bloody nose late in the third quarter of the Bucs' 36-17 victory on "Thursday Night Football."

Lombardi: Back to reality for Vikings

The 2012 Vikings got off to a surprisingly good start, but Michael Lombardi says Minnesota's coming back to Earth. **More ...**

Though Penn admits he was looking for some attention, he doesn't accept blame for what happened next: Allen blew right past Penn on the following play, sacking Tampa Bay quarterback Josh Freeman. Penn chalked that up to luck, according to The Tampa Bay Times.

"He got a lucky one on me," Penn said. "That's all right. Stuff like that happens. I got bumped by the 3-technique. And I told him that was a lucky one, too. But that happens. I'd rather take a victory than a shutout anyway."

Both players received unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties for the skirmish, which took place after a play when Penn continued to block Allen after the whistle. And both downplayed the brawl in postgame interviews, saying it just resulted from passionate play.

"That's what I do," Penn said. "I play to the whistle. It got a little chippy. That's football. We shook hands after the game like we're supposed to, and we have mutual respect for each other. That's the game."

That respect didn't stop Penn from discrediting Allen's sack, however.

"I have tremendous respect for the guy," Penn said. "He's a great player. A great one. But he still got a lucky sack on me. It should've been a shutout."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints WR Chris Olave striving to improve after promising rookie season: 'I want to be the best'

Following a stellar rookie season, Saints WR Chris Olave aims to improve his contested catch skills and YAC along his ongoing quest to 'be the best' in Year 2.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson eager to prove he's still 'Mr. INT' after season-ending injury in 2022

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson recounts a 2022 campaign didn't live up to his expectations and how it's fueling his excitement as he continues to rehab an injured knee.

news

Bears' Justin Jones blasts Packers fans in post-Rodgers era: 'Their fans are really (expletive)'

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones was asked Tuesday about facing the Green Bay Packers now that Aaron Rodgers is in New York. The DT, who joined the Bears in 2022 after four years with the Chargers, took the question and ran with it.

news

Vikings' Justin Jefferson attends minicamp, will be at training camp with or without new deal

Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in uniform for Minnesota's mandatory minicamp on Tuesday after skipping voluntary organized team activities earlier this offseason, and he plans to report to July's training camp with or without a new contract.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More