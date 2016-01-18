Around the NFL

Jared Allen (foot) doubtful to play in NFC title game

Published: Jan 18, 2016 at 10:08 AM

The Broncos' special teams will be a little less special in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Safety and return man Omar Bolden will miss the remainder of the postseason after suffering a partial PCL tear in Denver's 23-16 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, coach Gary Kubiak confirmed Monday. The team will place him on injured reserve.

Bolden missed seven games in the regular season due to a rash of injuries. When he was healthy, however, his impact was certainly felt. He returned a punt 42 yards into Steelers' territory in the first quarter of Sunday's win.

In a game in which the Broncos need all hands on deck, they now have a major question mark in their return game.

Here are the other injuries we are tracking Monday:

  1. Panthers defensive end Jared Allen suffered a fracture in his foot during Carolina's 31-24 win over the Seahawks, coach Ron Rivera said. The injury was confirmed via an MRI he underwent Monday and Rivera said Allen is doubtful to play in the NFC Championship Game. He is day-to-day and won't practice Wednesday, Rivera said.

Allen plans to see Dr. Robert Anderson this week, likely Tuesday, to evaluate whether he risks permanent damage by playing Sunday, a source told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rivera also added another injury tidbit, saying that tailback Jonathan Stewart (foot) is a little sore, but there is no major concern with his injury.

  1. When Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats was quickly declared out after suffering a pectoral injury against the Broncos, there was a reason for concern. The injury was not as severe as originally feared, though. Rapoport reported that Moats suffered only a strain.
  1. Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paulunderwent surgery Monday on his hand, which he injured during a Fourth of July weekend fireworks incident.
  1. Falcons return specialist Devin Hester will be out 3 to 6 months following surgery on his right big toe. He hopes to return to the team and finish the final year of his contract, according to ESPN.
