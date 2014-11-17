Around the NFL

Jared Allen: Bears wanted Bridgewater to have the ball

Published: Nov 17, 2014 at 01:11 AM

The Bearswanted the ball in Teddy Bridgewater's hands.

Bears defensive end Jared Allen thinks the Vikings rookie will end up being a good quarterback. But amid some frigid temperatures, Allen couldn't have been happier to see him pulling the ball during zone read plays.

"Some of the stuff they did was a little more traditional, which played to our strengths, I think," Allen said, via ESPN.com. "The little zone read stuff that they do; we've seen it so much this year that's kind of become second nature to us. We knew that if we could be successful on early downs and force negative plays, then we could force the ball in Teddy (Bridgewater's) hands."

It's not farfetched to imagine a defensive coordinator forcing a rookie quarterback to beat his unit. But were the Vikings hoping this could start becoming an advantage after Bridgewater's sixth start of the season?

Over those six starts, Bridgewater has a completion percentage just over 60 and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of four-to-six. He's run the ball 17 times for 70 yards.

It's tough to gauge exactly where the first-round pick is at, though it's easy to see some of the issues that ended up dropping Bridgewater to the edge of the second round.

Bridgewater has a few more cold-weather games against tough defenses -- Detroit, the Jets, Green Bay and Chicago, again -- to show some progress.

Chances are, the game plan against him will be similar.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 11. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen on loss to Jets: It's tough to win when 'your quarterback plays like (expletive)'

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen's no good, very bad day resulted in an upset loss for the Bills, who watched their AFC East lead shrink to a half-game. Allen was the first to admit his failures in the immediate aftermath.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers after fifth straight loss: 'I hope we just dig deep and find a way'

After amassing 39 regular-season wins in the team's first three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur, the wheels have appeared to fall off for the Green Bay Packers after mustering only nine points in a loss against the one-win Detroit Lions.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady becomes first NFL player to throw for 100,000 yards (including playoffs)

Tom Brady continued to write history Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became the first player in league chronicle to pass for 100,000 yards (including playoffs).

news

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) inactive for game vs. Chiefs; rookie Malik Willis to start

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) is officially inactive for the Tennessee Titans' Sunday night game at the Kansas City Chiefs. In Tannehill's absence, rookie QB Malik Willis will get his second career start in as many weeks.

news

Bears' Justin Fields sets QB record with 178 rushing yards vs. Dolphins

Justin Fields set a single-game QB record with 178 rushing yards on Sunday against the Dolphins, and his latest performance highlights what has been a promising second season for the Bears quarterback.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 9 action.

news

Ravens TE Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) downgraded to out for Monday's game vs. Saints

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews has been downgraded to out with knee and shoulder injuries. The All-Pro TE has been Lamar Jackson's favorite target this season, leading the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (488) and touchdowns (five).

news

2022 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 9 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) active vs. Packers

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is expected to be active for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) to play vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

news

Falcons activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve; RB to play vs. Chargers

The Falcons are activating Cordarrelle Patterson from injured reserve on Saturday and the RB will be set to play on Sunday versus the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE