Janoris Jenkins to sign with New York Giants

The Giants have been moving quietly toward free agency with some of the most salary-cap space in the league, and after locking up Jason Pierre-Paul, they've moved on to the cornerback market.
The Giants will officially sign cornerback Janoris Jenkins when deals can become official Wednesday, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media's Rand Getlin. Jenkins' deal is for five years and is worth $62.5 million, Getlin added. Jenkins will receive $29 million fully guaranteed at signing and is set to earn $40 million over the first three years of the contract.
Jenkins, a former Ram, was set loose in free agency after the team decided to use the franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson. The 27-year-old former second-round pick had three interceptions last season and 15 passes defensed. He can also provide relief in the return game.
Jenkins proved he was an ascending player a year ago, having by far his best season in coverage since entering the NFL. The Giants had a decision to make between Jenkins and their own home-grown talent in Prince Amukamara, who is also hovering in free agency. For a team that rarely re-signs draft picks to big second deals, Amukamara looks to be a casualty.
Jenkins will pair with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was the crown jewel of another Giants free-agency spending spree two years ago. Rodgers-Cromartie has been solid, but the temptation to grab another physical cover corner was too great to pass up. The Giants finished dead last against the pass in 2015.