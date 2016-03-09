Around the NFL

Janoris Jenkins to sign with New York Giants

Published: Mar 08, 2016 at 11:32 PM

The Giants have been moving quietly toward free agency with some of the most salary-cap space in the league, and after locking up Jason Pierre-Paul, they've moved on to the cornerback market.

The Giants will officially sign cornerback Janoris Jenkins when deals can become official Wednesday, a source informed of the deal told NFL Media's Rand Getlin. Jenkins' deal is for five years and is worth $62.5 million, Getlin added. Jenkins will receive $29 million fully guaranteed at signing and is set to earn $40 million over the first three years of the contract.

Jenkins, a former Ram, was set loose in free agency after the team decided to use the franchise tag on Trumaine Johnson. The 27-year-old former second-round pick had three interceptions last season and 15 passes defensed. He can also provide relief in the return game.

Jenkins proved he was an ascending player a year ago, having by far his best season in coverage since entering the NFL. The Giants had a decision to make between Jenkins and their own home-grown talent in Prince Amukamara, who is also hovering in free agency. For a team that rarely re-signs draft picks to big second deals, Amukamara looks to be a casualty.

Jenkins will pair with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who was the crown jewel of another Giants free-agency spending spree two years ago. Rodgers-Cromartie has been solid, but the temptation to grab another physical cover corner was too great to pass up. The Giants finished dead last against the pass in 2015.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Los Angeles Chargers signing quarterback Chase Daniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are signing quarterback Chase Daniel as their backup, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Ravens signing WR Sammy Watkins to one-year, $6 million deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing free-agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, charged with fourth-degree felony of receiving stolen firearm

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW