Janoris Jenkins returns 2 picks for TDs, St. Louis Rams beat Arizona Cardinals

Notes: The last rookie two return two picks for a touchdown was Bobby Franklin of the Cleveland Browns in 1960. ... Daryl Washington got his ninth sack, one shy of the Cardinals' record for a linebacker. ... Bradford came out of the game for one play after getting hit by Quentin Groves ... Zuerlein's failure on a 35-yard field goal was his shortest miss of the season. ... After getting nine sacks in their first game against the Cardinals, the Rams had just one sack Sunday.