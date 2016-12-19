Janoris Jenkins dealing with a bruised back injury

Giants coach Ben McAdoo told reporters Monday that Jenkins suffered a bruised back in Sunday's win over the Lions.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Giants cornerback underwent testing to rule out any internal injuries he might have suffered. Those results came back negative, meaning Jenkins "should be OK," according to Rapoport.
The talented cover man took a knee to the back from a teammate during the first half against Detroit and never returned. It's unclear if Jenkins will be ready in time for Thursday's game with the Philadelphia Eagles, but the fifth-year defender is not expected to miss much time. He did not practice Monday.
Jenkins has been a phenomenal addition to New York's secondary this season, shutting down top receivers and grading out as the fifth-best cornerback in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.
Armed with the NFC's fifth seed, New York is zooming toward January boasting one of the game's premier defenses -- if not the league's best. Keeping Jenkins healthy is ultra-critical to Big Blue's burgeoning postseason hopes.