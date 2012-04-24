Janoris Jenkins battles character questions before NFL draft

North Alabama cornerback Janoris Jenkins knew his background would be questioned by teams and media leading up to the 2012 NFL Draft.
But while the highly regarded prospect expected to have to answer for his dismissal from Florida and his multiple marijuana arrests, he didn't take kindly to his character being questioned because he has four children with three different women.
"It's weird because I had those kids while I was playing college football and it didn't affect me not once," Jenkins told the Palm Beach Post. "I'm proud to have my four kids. If they want to throw that in my face, so be it.
"Everybody has kids. Where in the book do it say you can't have kids? It doesn't say that in the law. I'm a great father. I'm there whenever they need me."
Jenkins' off-the-field issues have been a frequent topic of discussion since the end of the college football season. Three NFL team sources told NFL Network's Albert Breer that Jenkins said in pre-draft interviews that he smoked marijuana while at North Alabama.
The former All-SEC player told the Post his drug use stopped at Florida and shrugged off the concern.
"I was just being a college student," he said. "I'm pretty sure there were more guys than me that smoked. I just got caught."
Predictions on where Jenkins will land in the draft have varied. NFL.com's Steve Wyche projects the San Francisco 49ers to select Jenkins with the 30th overall pick, but neither Chad Reuter nor Bucky Brooks had the cornerback being selected in the first round.
The prospect of having to wait until Friday to hear his name called was not an idea that bothered Jenkins.
"It's a big difference in money, but wherever I get drafted, I'll be thankful for it," Jenkins said. "Whoever gets me is going to get a blessing. I'm a great guy. When I get to the league, I'll be working for my second contract. I know I'm the best cornerback in the draft and I'll get the money eventually."