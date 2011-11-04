 Skip to main content
Janikowski will handle Raiders' kicking duties against Broncos

Published: Nov 04, 2011 at 08:28 AM

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski will play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to league source. 

The health of Janikowski, who was injured his hamstring during practice leading up to the 28-0 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 23, was in question after he was limited in practice this week.

The Raiders sent home free agent kicker Dave Rayner, who had been on stand bye in case Janikowski was unable to play. Rayner replaced Janikowski against the Chiefs and was cut during the Raiders' bye week and would have been re-signed if necessary.

"I think we're going to be fine, I really do," Raiders coach Hue Jacksontold the Contra Costa Times about Janikowski. "But, again, we got to be cautious, just make sure."

Running back Darren McFadden (foot) has been ruled out against the Broncos, while cornerback Chimdi Chekwa (hamstring), safety Michael Huff (ankle) and linebacker Rolando McClain (ankle) are questionable.

