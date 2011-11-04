Janikowski will handle Raiders' kicking duties against Broncos

Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski will play in Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to league source.
The health of Janikowski, who was injured his hamstring during practice leading up to the 28-0 loss to Kansas City on Oct. 23, was in question after he was limited in practice this week.
"I think we're going to be fine, I really do," Raiders coach Hue Jacksontold the Contra Costa Times about Janikowski. "But, again, we got to be cautious, just make sure."
Running back Darren McFadden (foot) has been ruled out against the Broncos, while cornerback Chimdi Chekwa (hamstring), safety Michael Huff (ankle) and linebacker Rolando McClain (ankle) are questionable.