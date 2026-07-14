Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of Texans, dead at 89

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans, has died at the age of 89. The Texans announced McNair's passing in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

McNair and her husband, Bob, founded the Texans in 2002 after the city saw the Houston Oilers relocate to Tennessee in 1997.

Son Cal, who has run the team's day-to-day operations since his father's passing in 2018, will continue to lead the franchise. Janice transferred principal ownership to Cal in the spring of 2024.

"Mom was exceptional," Cal McNair said in the statement. "She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football.

"It's impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom. Outside of our family, nothing mattered more to her than her beloved Texans. I remain honored to lead this franchise and build on the foundation my parents set when they brought football back to Houston. Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team and our community, and her giving spirit will always be embedded in the fabric of our organization. While I'm heartbroken, I take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with my dad, her favorite teammate."

Janice is survived by four children, 16 grandkids and 13 great grandchildren.

She was the fourth inductee into the Texans Ring of Honor, enshrined with her name placed in the rafters beside husband Bob and legendary Texans players Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt.

"Janice McNair was a woman of extraordinary generosity, grace and faith, whose impact on the Houston community and the NFL will be felt for generations," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Tuesday statement.

"Alongside Bob, she helped bring the NFL back to her beloved Houston and played an essential role in building the Texans into an organization that reflects the values they held dear-service, integrity, and commitment to community. Following Bob's passing, Janice served as controlling owner for six years and continued to provide steady leadership while remaining devoted to their family, Texans, their fans, and countless charitable causes.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the McNair family, the Texans organization, and the Houston community."

A native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Janice adopted Houston as her home when she and Bob moved there in 1960.

McNair was renowned for her charitable endeavors. Among them, the Houston Texans Foundation was conceived in 2002 -- the first year for the franchise. More than $51 million has been raised by the foundation "to inspire" hope within Houston.

The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation established McNair Scholars programs "to recruit the best and brightest students and faculty to the University of South Carolina, Rice University, Baylor College of Medicine, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas Children's Hospital."

Through the years, Janice left an indelible mark on those outside the franchise and within.

DeMeco Ryans was a standout linebacker for Houston from 2006-2011 and returned to become head coach of the franchise in 2023, subsequently leading the team to three straight playoffs seasons.