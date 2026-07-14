 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of Texans, dead at 89

Published: Jul 14, 2026 at 05:42 PM Updated: Jul 14, 2026 at 06:15 PM
Author Image
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Janice McNair, co-founder and senior chair of the Houston Texans, has died at the age of 89. The Texans announced McNair's passing in a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

McNair and her husband, Bob, founded the Texans in 2002 after the city saw the Houston Oilers relocate to Tennessee in 1997.

Son Cal, who has run the team's day-to-day operations since his father's passing in 2018, will continue to lead the franchise. Janice transferred principal ownership to Cal in the spring of 2024.

"Mom was exceptional," Cal McNair said in the statement. "She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football.

"It's impossible to describe the profound gratitude that my sisters, Ruth and Melissa, and I feel for having her as our mom. Outside of our family, nothing mattered more to her than her beloved Texans. I remain honored to lead this franchise and build on the foundation my parents set when they brought football back to Houston. Mom leaves an indelible mark on our family, our team and our community, and her giving spirit will always be embedded in the fabric of our organization. While I'm heartbroken, I take great comfort in knowing she is now reunited with my dad, her favorite teammate."

Janice is survived by four children, 16 grandkids and 13 great grandchildren.

She was the fourth inductee into the Texans Ring of Honor, enshrined with her name placed in the rafters beside husband Bob and legendary Texans players Andre Johnson and J.J. Watt.

"Janice McNair was a woman of extraordinary generosity, grace and faith, whose impact on the Houston community and the NFL will be felt for generations," Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a Tuesday statement.

"Alongside Bob, she helped bring the NFL back to her beloved Houston and played an essential role in building the Texans into an organization that reflects the values they held dear-service, integrity, and commitment to community. Following Bob's passing, Janice served as controlling owner for six years and continued to provide steady leadership while remaining devoted to their family, Texans, their fans, and countless charitable causes.

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the McNair family, the Texans organization, and the Houston community."

A native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Janice adopted Houston as her home when she and Bob moved there in 1960.

McNair was renowned for her charitable endeavors. Among them, the Houston Texans Foundation was conceived in 2002 -- the first year for the franchise. More than $51 million has been raised by the foundation "to inspire" hope within Houston.

The Robert and Janice McNair Foundation established McNair Scholars programs "to recruit the best and brightest students and faculty to the University of South Carolina, Rice University, Baylor College of Medicine, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and Texas Children's Hospital."

Through the years, Janice left an indelible mark on those outside the franchise and within.

DeMeco Ryans was a standout linebacker for Houston from 2006-2011 and returned to become head coach of the franchise in 2023, subsequently leading the team to three straight playoffs seasons.

"Mrs. McNair was an incredible woman who will be deeply missed," Ryans said in a statement. "As a player, she and Mr. McNair built an organization that felt like a family and it was a true honor to play for them. I will always remember the day I came home to Houston in 2023. Mrs. McNair welcomed me back into the Texans family with open arms and her signature warm smile. We shared the same vision of bringing the organization to new heights and I will continue to work every day to accomplish that goal. My thoughts and prayers are with Cal, Hannah and their family during this time."

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Cowboys DE Charles Snowden suspended for first three games of regular season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bills RB James Cook wants to do 'something special' for Buffalo: 'It's on us' to get over Super Bowl hump

Bills running back James Cook has fallen in four straight playoffs with Buffalo, but he believes the club controls its path to finally getting over the Super Bowl hump in 2026.

news

Lions WR Isaac TeSlaa enters Year 2 with more athleticism, strength: 'It's not even close'

Isaac TeSlaa authored flashes during his rookie season but was mostly quiet. The Detroit Lions are counting on the wideout making more noise in 2026. Wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery said he's seen a stronger, more athletic TeSlaa this offseason.

news

Top 100 Players of 2026, Nos. 70-67: All-Pro Jordyn Brooks, veteran Courtland Sutton finally make debuts

"The Top 100 Players of 2026" -- voted on by the players themselves -- reveal is underway on X and NFL+!

news

Patriots' Kevin Byard: WR like A.J. Brown 'shifts your philosophy on how you want to play defense'

New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard compared A.J. Brown's effect on the defense to how he and the Chicago Bears had to manage facing Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson twice a year.

news

Tony Romo: My only regret is not winning Cowboys a Super Bowl

Tony Romo spent 14 years with the Dallas Cowboys, but had just a 2-4 postseason record as a starting QB.

news

Giants' John Harbaugh not worried about Jaxson Dart protecting himself

Jaxson Dart was checked for concussions multiple times in 2025 and missed two games due to a head injury. New York Giants new coach John Harbaugh doesn't sound worried about the QB protecting himself in Year 2.

news

NFL news roundup: Packers sign LB Isaiah McDuffie to contract extension; Colts QB Daniel Jones (Achilles) says he's 'cleared to do everything'

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Demario Davis: Jets brought me in to 'model what they want that culture to look like'

Following a disappointing 2025 campaign, the Jets imported a slew of veterans to help solve a leadership void on Aaron Glenn's club. Demario Davis understands that he wasn't signed just for his on-field prowess.

news

Colts aiming to 'take some of that workload off' RB Jonathan Taylor in 2026

Jonathan Taylor led the NFL with 323 carries in 2025, one of only four running backs over the 300-carry mark.

news

Free-agent WR Stefon Diggs: There is no WR2 better than me

Stefon Diggs is coming off a 1,013-yard 2025 campaign but remains a free agent ahead of training camps opening later this month.