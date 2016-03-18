Around the NFL

James Starks returns to Packers on 2-year, $6M deal

Published: Mar 18, 2016 at 03:06 AM

The Packers are riding with the same stable of running backs in 2016.

James Starks has re-signed with the club on a two-year, $6 million contract, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source informed of the deal. Starks, who recently turned 30, was a sixth-round pick by the Packers back in 2010 and rushed for 601 yards last season.

ESPN first reported the development.

Packers fans were possibly hoping for another change-of-pace option -- like Matt Forte -- but familiarity once again wins the day in Green Bay. Starks had a quiet nice season last year while Eddie Lacy went through some issues, and almost put up 1,000 yards from scrimmage with just four starts. He brought his yards per carry average back up over four, but fumbled the ball five times.

Starks checked in with the Patriots on a visit before inking the deal to remain in Wisconsin.

This signing won't jump off the page for Packers fans, but there is little doubt that he's been solid throughout his career in Green Bay. His protection has been improving with age, and he's an invaluable asset in the passing game if Lacy is in good enough shape to remain the team's primary back on first and second down.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

