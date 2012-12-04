James Starks reportedly injured for Green Bay Packers

Published: Dec 04, 2012 at 04:25 PM

Green Bay Packers running back James Starks injured his knee on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings and might be placed on season-ending injured reserve, according to a report Tuesday night on ESPN Milwaukee.

Harrison: Week 14 Power Rankings

Entering the final quarter of the regular season, there's still plenty of movement in Elliot Harrison's NFL pecking order. More ...

The story cited a league source who said the injury was not an anterior cruciate ligament and is not expected to require surgery. It occurred on a hit by Vikings cornerback Josh Robinsonin the fourth quarter of Green Bay's 23-14 victory.

If Starks is unable to contribute to the Packers for the season's final four games, the team might elect to put him on IR and use his roster spot for another player.

With Cedric Benson out for the season with a Lisfranc injury, Starks has split carries with third-year man Alex Green. Starks had 66 yards on 15 carries against the Vikings.

"I liked what James Starks did. I thought he stepped up," coach Mike McCarthy said after the game. "I thought Alex (Green) ran well, I thought John Kuhn played tough like he always does. (But) I thought James was a little cut above today, and that's why I went with him in the fourth quarter."

Starks has had an injury marred career, missing significant time in his first two seasons and suffering turf toe earlier this year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

