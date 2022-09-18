James Robinson, Travis Etienne to split carries for Jaguars vs. Colts

With rain in the forecast in Duval, expect a balanced ground attack from the Jaguars.

Jacksonville is slated to split carries between top tailbacks James Robinson and Travis Etienne against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL GameDay Morning.

Robinson and Etienne each logged 31 offensive snaps in Jacksonville's season-opening loss to the Washington Commanders, but the former led the way with 11 carries for 66 yards and a score, while the second-year back out of Clemson exited with just four rushes for 47 yards. In the pass game, Etienne was targeted four times and corralled two balls for 18 yards, while Robinson hauled in just one reception on two targets -- a 3-yard touchdown catch.

The Jags' Week 1 loss was Etienne's NFL debut after the back missed all of last season with a significant foot injury. The runner got off on the right foot with a 11.75 YPC average, which included a game-long 27-yard carry, and a key 23-yard reception out of the backfield in the first half.

It should be noted Jacksonville's thunder and lightning were never on the field at the same time against Washington; in two-back sets, Robinson or Etienne shared the backfield with JaMycal Hasty.