James, McKinnie start Vikings camp on unable to perform list

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) -The Minnesota Vikings will start training camp with three players on the sidelines: defensive end Erasmus James, left tackle Bryant McKinnie and wide receiver Billy McMullen.
McKinnie and McMullen reported with lower-body muscle strains that coach Brad Childress declined to be more specific about Thursday. They were both placed on the non-football-injury list.
The pair was held out of the team's mandatory conditioning test as a precaution and will work out on the side during the Vikings their first full-squad practice Friday. Childress said McKinnie met his target weight and that he and McMullen could rejoin the active roster at any time.
James has been recovering from last September's surgery to repair a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. He was placed on the physically-unable-to-perform list.
"I really don't feel like he's ready; I don't think he does, either," Childress said.