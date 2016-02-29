James Laurinaitis to visit New Orleans Saints

NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the New Orleans Saints are bringing in the linebacker for a visit on Tuesday.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport said last week that the Saints have strong interest in Laurinaitis. Rapoport noted that the team wants to get a jump on possibly locking down the linebacker's services.
The Los Angeles Ramscut their all-time leading tackler last week in a purge of veteran contracts. Laurinaitis earned 109 total tackles last year -- his seventh straight season with more than 100 -- but his play has fallen off sharply in recent years. He was one of the worst inside linebackers in the NFL last season, especially struggling against the run.
The Saints are once again heading into the offseason trying to revamp a disappointing defense. Coach Sean Payton has some good young talent in Stephone Anthony, Hau'oli Kikaha, Delvin Breaux and Kenny Vaccaro to go along with the likes of Cameron Jordan.
Last offseason the Saints brought in Brandon Browner to add veteran leadership and experience to the defense. If New Orleans dips into the veteran pool again, hopefully the results are much different.