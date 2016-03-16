James Laurinaitis, New Orleans Saints agree to deal

New Orleans has agreed to terms with former Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis on a new contract, NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Wednesday, via a source familiar with the deal.
Although ex-coordinator Rob Ryan ran a 3-4 defense, Dennis Allen began shifting to a 4-3 alignment upon assuming control of the defense last November.
Stephone Anthony showed promise in the middle as a rookie, which would presumably push Laurinaitis to the strong side in New Orleans after seven years and 112 starts at middle linebacker in St. Louis.
Once viewed as a borderline Pro Bowl talent, Laurinaitis' play has slipped the past two seasons. The 29 year old has recorded at least 100 tackles in every NFL season, but has been a liability against the run and rarely forces turnovers.
If the Saints are going to improve a defense that earned the worst grade ever recorded by the metrics site Football Outsiders, they're going to need a lot more than Laurinaitis.