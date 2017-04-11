James Laurinaitis announces his retirement

"With offseason programs starting back up, the thing I'm going to miss the most is the locker room," Laurinaitis wrote. "The conversations and relationships I built with all that I've battled with will be my favorite memories. Players, coaches, equipment staff, medical staff, community outreach, marketing, you name it, the people I've met through this game is what I'll take with me. I've been blessed way more through the game of football than I could've ever imagined. I've been able to live my dreams that started as a 4th grader and I'm grateful. Thank you to the Rams organization for drafting me and giving me the opportunity to pursue my dreams! You gave me a chance to play the game I love for 7 years and I gave you everything I had St. Louis. Thank you to the Saints organization for the ability to play one last year. Thanks to the best agency in sports CAA and especially Tom Condon, RJ Gonser, Howard Skall, Tommy Jr. and Heather Grosz. To all the fans along the way, thank you for your support through the years. I still love the game but the body says it's time to move on. I'm really looking forward to transitioning into what's next with my beautiful wife and daughters."