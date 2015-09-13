James Jones snags two TDs in Packers' win vs. Bears

Aaron Rodgers tossed three touchdown passes as the Green Bay Packers pulled away from the Chicago Bears in a 31-23 win at Soldier Field. Here is what you need to know:
- It's like James Jones never left Green Bay. The veteran receiver remained in sync with Aaron Rodgers, despite a year apart. Jones finished with four catches for 51 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful snag with corner Alan Ball hanging on him. Jones clearly has the quarterback's trust and will keep youngsters Ty Montgomery and Jeff Janis on the sidelines for now.
- Matt Forte dominated the Packers' front seven for the Bears. The running back shouldered the Bears' offensive load with a vintage performance, gaining 141 yards on 24 carries, a touchdown run and five catches for 25 yards. Utilizing a plethora of stretch and outside-runs, Forte continually got on the edge, gobbling up yards. At 29, in a contract year, the back shows no signs of slowing down, still finding the ability to create creases and burst through holes.
- With Forte churning out yards, the Bears were consistently in positive down-and-distance situations, allowing Jay Cutler to make simple reads. The slow-paced offense also kept Rodgers on the sideline much of the first half. It looked like the strategy Dallas employed to protect Tony Romo last season. Of course, Cutler will Cutler. The quarterback didn't see Clay Matthews flashing in front of Martellus Bennett on a fourth-quarter interception that essentially sealed the contest.
- Vic Fangio's scheme helped slow Rodgers early, but he doesn't have the talent to sustain it over the course of the game.
- Kyle Long started at right tackle for Chicago and was overpowered early by Julius Peppers, who had 1.5 sacks in the first half. The Bears' best blocker just needs reps to get used to playing on the outside.