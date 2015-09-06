James Jones signs with Green Bay Packers

Veteran wide receiver James Jonessigned with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, two days after he was cut by the New York Giants. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported James would be rejoining the Packers.
The 31-year-old wideout visited Green Bay on Sunday and was optimistic about a deal getting done.
"That's the plan, man," Jones said Sunday after landing in Green Bay, via ESPN.com. "Hopefully something gets done. I flew all the way over here, so hopefully something gets done. I'm excited man, it feels good to get back and be back home, so we'll see what happens."
His plan came to fruition.
Jones will step in and help fill the No. 3 role behind Randall Cobb and offseason standout Davante Adams.
The question is how much they will utilize a ninth-year player with a declining skill set. The addition of Jones won't make up for Jordy Nelson's field-stretching ability.
The question for coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers' offense is how they will find reps for younger players with higher upside, like Ty Montgomery or Jeff Janis.
While Jones can come in right away and contribute at some level, it likely will take time for Aaron Rodgers to find comfort with his younger targets.
"You watch his tape in preseason, you watch his tape from last year, he looks like James Jones," McCarthy told reporters Monday.
Adding Jones should take away some of the concerns early in the season, but there will be question marks about the development of younger, more talented playmakers if they remain behind the veteran for long stretches of the season.
As for Jones, there was no softer landing spot for the veteran than reuniting with Green Bay after a one-year tour in Oakland and preseason work in New York.