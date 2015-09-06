Around the NFL

James Jones signs with Green Bay Packers

Published: Sep 06, 2015 at 10:18 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Reunited and it feels so good!

Veteran wide receiver James Jonessigned with the Green Bay Packers on Monday, two days after he was cut by the New York Giants. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport first reported James would be rejoining the Packers.

The New York Giants cut the aging veteran on Saturday.

The 31-year-old wideout visited Green Bay on Sunday and was optimistic about a deal getting done.

"That's the plan, man," Jones said Sunday after landing in Green Bay, via ESPN.com. "Hopefully something gets done. I flew all the way over here, so hopefully something gets done. I'm excited man, it feels good to get back and be back home, so we'll see what happens."

His plan came to fruition.

Jones will step in and help fill the No. 3 role behind Randall Cobb and offseason standout Davante Adams.

The question is how much they will utilize a ninth-year player with a declining skill set. The addition of Jones won't make up for Jordy Nelson's field-stretching ability.

The question for coach Mike McCarthy and the Packers' offense is how they will find reps for younger players with higher upside, like Ty Montgomery or Jeff Janis.

While Jones can come in right away and contribute at some level, it likely will take time for Aaron Rodgers to find comfort with his younger targets.

"You watch his tape in preseason, you watch his tape from last year, he looks like James Jones," McCarthy told reporters Monday.

Adding Jones should take away some of the concerns early in the season, but there will be question marks about the development of younger, more talented playmakers if they remain behind the veteran for long stretches of the season.

As for Jones, there was no softer landing spot for the veteran than reuniting with Green Bay after a one-year tour in Oakland and preseason work in New York.

The Packers also announced that they have released wide receiver Myles White.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder) to be evaluated after exiting Sunday's loss to Buccaneers

After Sunday's Week 16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says quarterback Trevor Lawrence's right shoulder will be evaluated in the next couple of days.
news

Dolphins clinch playoff return following win over Cowboys

The Miami Dolphins clinched a playoff berth Sunday with their 22-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Browns WR Amari Cooper on record-breaking 265-yard performance in win over Texans: 'I'm unguardable'

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper had himself a history-making game in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Houston Texans, hauling in 11 catches for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: What We Learned from Sunday's games

The Around The NFL staff offers three things we learned from each of Sunday's Week 16 games. 
news

Lions clinch NFC North with win over Vikings, first division title since 1993

The Lions dispatched their rival Vikings on Sunday, 30-24, clinching the NFC North for the first time in team history and a playoff spot for the first time since 2016.
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill (ankle) officially active for Sunday's game against Cowboys

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is active for Miami's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday despite being questionable with an ankle injury.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 16 Sunday.
news

Jets owner Woody Johnson confirms HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas will return for 2024 season

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson confirmed before Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders that he will retain head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas in 2024.
news

Titans QB Will Levis (ankle) inactive Sunday vs. Seahawks 

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (ankle) is officially inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 16: Six things to watch for in Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles, Ravens-49ers on Christmas Day

NFL.com's Bobby Kownack breaks down six things to watch for on the Christmas Day tripleheader featuring: Raiders-Chiefs, Giants-Eagles and Ravens-49ers.
news

Injury roundup: Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Titans

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III is expected to play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans despite a shoulder injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bills' Josh Allen on game-winning drive to squeak by Chargers: Just trusted our guys to 'go make big plays'

A turnover-filled performance against the Chargers made for a nerve-racking night for Bills fans, but Josh Allen stepped up when it mattered most, leading the Bills on a 13-play, 64-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to set up Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal.