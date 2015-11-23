James Jones on hoodie: 'It's just Cali swag'

Call it the Hoodie Game.
Green Bay Packers receiver James Jones donned a hooded sweatshirt in Sunday's 30-13 win over the Minnesota Vikings -- an odd garment for an NFL game.
The veteran's attire became a social media sensation as Jones put on his best game since Week 4, piling up 109 yards on six catches and a huge touchdown grab Sunday.
"It's green, it's the right uniform colors and it's just Cali swag, man, to keep me warm," Jones said. "It's short sleeve, so hopefully I started something good, keep me warm."
Given his play Sunday, we'd expect to see that hoodie plenty more down the stretch run in the frigid confines of Lambeau Field.