James Jones: 'If you need a WR, come get me'

James Jones hasn't seen much activity on the open market since being cut by the Oakland Raiders last month. The veteran receiver hopes that changes.
"I'm not retiring. I still want to play. If you need a WR, come get me," Jones told ESPN's Josina Anderson.
Jones passed on a note from his agent that the Seahawks, Giants and Chiefs made initial inquires after he was cut in May. We haven't heard of any visits for the receiver, yet.
The 31-year-old pass catcher led the Raiders with 73 catches and six touchdowns while compiling 666 yards in his only season in Oakland. However, his 9.1 yards per catch were emblematic of the Raiders' struggles to push the ball down the field under first-year signal-caller Derek Carr.
Jones spent his previous seven seasons with the Green Bay Packers and has compiled 43 touchdowns and 4,971 yards for his career.
The veteran's experience could lead him to eventually land a job if younger players falter or injuries crop up during training camp, but as of now he's another 30-plus-year-old struggling to find work in the NFL.
