 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

James Harrison signs with New England Patriots

Published: Dec 26, 2017 at 06:15 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

James Harrison is joining his former enemy.

The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker is signing with the New England Patriots on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. ESPN first reported the development.

Harrison went unclaimed on waivers after being cut by the Steelers on Saturday.

Garafolo reported earlier Tuesday that the Patriots decided not to put a waiver claim on Harrison in order get a look at the 39-year-old before any potential signing.

The two-time All-Pro played just 38 snaps over five games with Pittsburgh this season. Harrison did not play in the Week 15 matchup versus the Patriots.

The Pats will look to see if Harrison is able to add any kind of spark to what has been a suspect front-seven for New England this season. The Patriots are tied for 12th in the league with 38 sacks, and Trey Flowers leads the club with 6.5 on the season.

The Steelers' franchise sack leader landing in New England for a playoff run would provide another storyline for a potential rematch in the AFC Championship Game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Saints signing LB Anfernee Jennings; OT Donovan Smith announces retirement

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Giants HC John Harbaugh isn't 'too worried' about Malik Nabers' draft comments

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn't worried about Malik Nabers expressing his opinions over the team's draft and told reporters he had a "great conversation" with the star wide receiver.

news

Ravens' Eric DeCosta: RB Adam Randall was first draft pick owner Steve Bisciotti has ever made

The Baltimore Ravens had a slew of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so general manager Eric DeCosta figured he might as well let team owner Steve Bisciotti make one. With the opportunity, he took Clemson running back Adam Randall in the fifth round.

news

Eagles' International Player Pathway participant Uar Bernard details 'dream come true' after being drafted

The Philadelphia Eagles roster the most successful player to emerge from the International Player Pathway program: left tackle Jordan Mailata. Seventh-round pick, defensive lineman Uar Bernard, will look to follow in his footsteps.

news

Niners GM John Lynch still hopes to trade Brandon Aiyuk following draft: 'Give us a call'

Three players were traded during the 2026 NFL Draft. San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was not one of them, but general manager John Lynch is still keen to move him sometime in the future.

news

Todd Bowles thrilled to add Rueben Bain to Buccaneers defense: 'He can do it all'

Reuben Bain's fall in the first round turned into a blessing for Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, who's excited to add a "do it all" pass rusher to his attacking defense.

news

Mr. Irrelevant: Broncos select Buffalo LB Red Murdock at No. 257 overall to end 2026 NFL Draft

The Broncos closed out the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Buffalo linebacker Red Murdock as "Mr. Irrelevant" on Saturday. The "Mr. Irrelevant" is the moniker given each year to the last pick of the NFL draft, established in 1976.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Chiefs pick LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with No. 249 overall selection

The Kansas City Chiefs selected LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier with the No. 249 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Packers trade up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with No. 216 overall pick

The Green Bay Packers traded up to select Florida kicker Trey Smack with the No. 216 overall selection during the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Ravens select Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with No. 211 overall pick

The Baltimore Ravens selected Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley with the No. 211 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

2026 NFL Draft: Browns select Arkansas QB Taylen Green at No. 182 overall

The Cleveland Browns added to their QB room on Saturday, selecting Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green with the No. 182 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft.

news

Raiders trade former first-round pick Tyree Wilson to Saints

Las Vegas is sending defensive end Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for the 150th overall pick of this year's draft. The Raiders are also sending the 219th overall pick to the Saints in the deal.