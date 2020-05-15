James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently said that coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope following a 2010 game against the Browns that featured a big hit on wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.

"The G-est thing Mike Tomlin ever did, he handed me an envelope after that," Harrison said on Barstool's "Going Deep" podcast. "I'm not going to say what, but he handed me an envelope after that."

Harrison initially was fined $75,000 for the hit, which resulted in a concussion for Massaquoi. The fine was later reduced to $50,000, and no flag was called on the play.

The Steelers denied Harrison's claim Thursday.