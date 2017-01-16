James Harrison gets pre-dawn workout in after win

"I have made the difficult decision to retire as of today," the Super Bowl legend wrote on Facebook. "My love for my family and the need to be there for them outweighs my desire to play the game."
Harrison eventually reconsidered his decision, and two and a half years later he's a major defensive cog for a Steelers team just one win from the Super Bowl. Harrison is a legendary hard worker, but he set a new bar for GRINDING after Pittsburgh's team plane touched back down in Pittsburgh at 3:46 a.m. on Monday.
What you're about to see is the real thing and will absolutely make you hate yourself for skipping the treadmill after work today.
C'mon man.
Then again, who the hell is going to tell him not to?