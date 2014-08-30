 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

James Harrison announces retirement

Published: Aug 30, 2014 at 04:33 AM
Rosenthal_Gregg
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

James Harrison will one day be the subject of an interesting discussion for the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee. That discussion, we now know, can begin in five years.

Harrison announced his retirement on Saturday, just days after visiting the Arizona Cardinals.

"I have made the difficult decision to retire as of today," Harrison said in a statement released on Facebook. "My love for my family and the need to be there for them outweighs my desire to play the game. I have missed too many experiences with them because I devoted SO much time to my career.

"My love for the game isn't strong enough to make up for missing one more birthday or first day of school. I am retiring as a man who is truly grateful for all of his blessings. I am sincerely thankful to the people who have supported me over the years, first and foremost my family, the Rooney family and my Steeler family, also Mr. Brown, the Bengals organization and fans, and last but FAR from least, Steeler Nation. Thank you."

Harrison played one season in Cincinnati after 10 years in Pittsburgh. He was released multiple times early in his career and then settled in as a rarely used backup in Pittsburgh for four seasons. He finally became a starter -- and a star -- at age 29. He wound up making the Pro Bowl five times, being a first-team All-Pro twice and winning the 2008 Defensive Player of the Year award. (We also thought he had a strong case for the award after the 2010 season in which the Steelers lost the Super Bowl.)

Ultimately, we suspect Harrison's peak will be too short for him to make it into the Hall of Fame. But he'll go down as one of the most memorable -- and feared -- players of his generation.

The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" hands out the first annual Preseason Awards and predicts the major winners of the regular-season awards.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers, WR Mike Evans agree to terms on two-year, $52 million deal

Star wide receiver Mike Evans won't test the free-agent market after all. The Buccaneers and Evans have agreed to a two-year contract to keep the star wideout in Tampa Bay, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football on Monday, per sources informed of the situation.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow expects to be cleared from wrist injury in mid-May

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow put a timetable on his recovery from a torn wrist ligament that ended his 2023 campaign after 10 games.
news

New onside kick rules could be up for vote at Annual League Meeting

A new kickoff rule crafted by NFL special team coordinators would allow teams to attempt an onside kick only when trailing in the fourth quarter and require them to declare in advance, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday.
news

NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Amarius Mims cut short due to injuries

The NFL Scouting Combine workouts for Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu and Georgia OT Amarius Mims were cut short due to injuries on the final day of workouts in Indianapolis.
news

Texas WR Xavier Worthy sets NFL Scouting Combine record with 4.21-second 40-yard dash

Move over, John Ross. There's a new 40-yard dash king at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second try Saturday evening, Texas WR Xavier Worthy blazed a 4.21 40, breaking Ross' previous record of 4.22 seconds, set back in 2017.
news

Tyron Smith unlikely to return to Cowboys as longtime LT enters free agency

After 13 years protecting Cowboys quarterbacks, it appears Tyron Smith will be moving on. The Dallas left tackle is unlikely to return to the Cowboys and will become a free agent, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Jerry Jones 'convinced' Cowboys, QB Dak Prescott 'can be better' heading into 2024 season

Speaking with local media members at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine on Friday night, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones believes the team and quarterback Dak Prescott's play can "be better" heading into the 2024 season.
news

49ers set to promote Nick Sorensen as new defensive coordinator

The 49ers are set to promote defensive passing game/nickels coach Nick Sorensen as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
news

Patriots release J.C. Jackson, ending cornerback's second stint with team

The New England Patriots have released veteran cornerback J.C. Jackson after trading for him during the 2023 season, the team announced on Friday.
news

Commanders release TE Logan Thomas, LT Charles Leno Jr.

The Washington Commanders have released tight end Logan Thomas and starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr., the team announced Friday.
news

Nate Wiggins runs 4.28 40-yard dash at NFL Scouting Combine, leaves workout with injury

Clemson cornerback Nate Wiggins left his NFL Scouting Combine workout with an injury after blazing a 4.28 40-yard dash, the best mark of this year's event so far.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, March 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.