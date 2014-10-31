James Harrison and Dick LeBeau: Reunited and it feels so good

The Steelers went down to Carolina in Week 3, and while they thumped the Panthers, they lost both Ryan Shazier and Jones in that game. The two linebackers, drafted in the last two years' first rounds, were starters and vital pieces. And from the minute the Steelers' charter touched ground in Pittsburgh, defensive end Brett Keisel was texting James Harrison. 4:01 a.m. 4:03 a.m. 4:10 a.m. And on, all morning and day long. Cornerback Ike Taylor, who broke his forearm in that game, and Troy Polamalu also called. And when Harrison complained to Polamalu that the Steelers weren't offering him enough money to climb back into a uniform, the veteran safety said to his friend, "Since when do you need the money?"