James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game

Conner is joined in the backfield by Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell Jr., fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland, Kerrith Whyte and Ralph Webb. Conner's dual-threat ability puts him in line for three-down duties if he stays healthy.

Despite the Steelers' proclivity to use their running backs in the passing game, Conner said that it's his job first to establish the ground game before worrying about supplementing the passing attack.

"We need to establish our run game first and foremost," Conner said. "That's what our group is going to take pride in this year, is to get that run game going. But we're essential in the passing game."

When Ben Roethlisberger has been healthy the past decade or so, the Steelers are predominantly a passing team. Big Ben has attempted at least 500 passes in seven of the past 10 years -- the only three he fell short of that figure during, he missed multiple games due to injury. With the starting quarterback set to return, we'd expect Pittsburgh to lean once again on the pass attack.

After seeing 71 targets his way in 2018, when Big Ben was healthy, Conner projects as a three-down back in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' best runner who can also do damage in the passing game.