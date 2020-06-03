Around the NFL

Wednesday, Jun 03, 2020 09:37 AM

James Conner: Steelers RBs must first establish run game

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

James Conner missed six games last season due to multiple injuries, and the Pittsburgh Steelers' run game wasn't the same without him on the field.

Historically, coach Mike Tomlin prefers employing a single-back system and riding that workhorse. Could this be the year that the Steelers take more of a committee approach not due to injury, but in an effort to get multiple backs on the field and keep Conner healthy?

The fourth-year pro isn't worried about what type of duty he's asked to perform, just that he answers the bell when his number is called.

"It's our job to be at our best no matter how many carries,'' Conner said Tuesday, via The Athletic. "We got to start fast, we have to hit first as a back. That's what I'm going to take pride in this year, just to start fast, whether I'm the guy, however this year works. I said the goal is to win. We need to be ready at all times. Can't warm up to it. That's our slogan, that's what we've been saying: 'Can't warm up to it.'

"I'm not really paying attention to how many carries I need, I don't really believe in that."

Conner is joined in the backfield by Jaylen Samuels, Benny Snell Jr., fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland, Kerrith Whyte and Ralph Webb. Conner's dual-threat ability puts him in line for three-down duties if he stays healthy.

Despite the Steelers' proclivity to use their running backs in the passing game, Conner said that it's his job first to establish the ground game before worrying about supplementing the passing attack.

"We need to establish our run game first and foremost," Conner said. "That's what our group is going to take pride in this year, is to get that run game going. But we're essential in the passing game."

When Ben Roethlisberger has been healthy the past decade or so, the Steelers are predominantly a passing team. Big Ben has attempted at least 500 passes in seven of the past 10 years -- the only three he fell short of that figure during, he missed multiple games due to injury. With the starting quarterback set to return, we'd expect Pittsburgh to lean once again on the pass attack.

After seeing 71 targets his way in 2018, when Big Ben was healthy, Conner projects as a three-down back in Pittsburgh as the Steelers' best runner who can also do damage in the passing game.

As the NFL moves more and more towards running back by committee, Conner and the Steelers could be one of the few who see a big workload from one runner in 2020. First, the 25-year-old back needs to stay healthy for a full season.

Related Content

Houston Texans' coach Bill O'Brien watches his team warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans cancel meetings so players can attend George Floyd's funeral

Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he plans to attend the funeral of George Floyd, a Houston native, and the team will not hold meetings next Tuesday.
Giants, Jets reopen facilities
news

Giants, Jets reopen facilities

The New York Giants and New York Jets resumed operations at their headquarters Wednesday in a limited capacity, Kimberly Jones reports.
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan stands with players during the National Anthem prior to the game against the Baltimore Raves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2017 in London. (Logan Bowles via AP)
news

Shad Khan writes op-ed addressing racism, systemic inequality 

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan wrote an op-ed Wednesday published on the team's official website addressing racism and systemic inequality in the U.S.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott pledges $1 million to improve police training

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is joining the chorus of NFL clubs and players striving to make a difference following the killing of George Floyd by donating $1 million toward police training and addressing systemic racism.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Luke Kuechly considering joining Panthers' scouting staff

Luke Kuechly's time away from the Panthers might not be long. After retiring in January, the former All-Pro LB is considering a role in Carolina's front office as a pro scout.
Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG
news

Ravens OL D.J. Fluker hoping to fill Marshal Yanda's 'big shoes' at RG

Fluker is set to battle with second-year guard Ben Powers and rookies Tyre Phillips and Ben Bredeson for the starting RG gig in Baltimore.
Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'
news

Phillip Lindsay: Broncos offense under Shurmur 'fits my style'

After back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons under Bill Musgrave and Rich Scangarello, respectively, Lindsay believes his new OC's offense fits him even better than the previous two. 
Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning
news

Saints' Sanders compares joining Brees to playing with Manning

Emmanuel Sanders has already played with Peyton Manning during his golden years in Denver, but the newly signed New Orleans Saints wideout envisions a similar success when catching passes from another future Hall of Fame QB in Drew Brees.
Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (93) rushes during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 32-27. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

DT Timmy Jernigan no longer expected to sign with Texans

The former Eagles defensive tackle, who had reached an agreement on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with Houston, is not expected to sign with the team, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday evening.
NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 
news

NFL teams will hold training camp at team facilities 

The NFL has told clubs they must hold their training camps at their facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon. There will also be no joint practices.
Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) during an NFL regular season football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 in Indianapolis. The Colts won, 38-6. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Panthers officially place Luke Kuechly on reserve/retired list

Luke Kuechly's retirement is official. The Carolina Panthers placed Kuechly on the reserve/retired list, effective Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL