Around the NFL

James Conner never felt 'pressure' replacing RB Bell

Published: Jan 23, 2019 at 01:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

James Conner's play in 2018 allowed the Pittsburgh Steelers seamlessly to move on from Le'Veon Bell.

"It's what I have always asked for," Conner said of becoming the Steelers starter, via the team's official website. "Not the situation it was. I didn't ask for that. But the opportunity to be a starting NFL running back. I didn't really feel any pressure because it was everything I was asking for. I didn't look at it as pressure because it's what I wanted. It was a great opportunity."

The "situation" Conner refers to was the consistent questions about Bell that hovered over Pittsburgh most of the season. As Conner performed well, those queries and sideways glances lessened and lessened. Once Bell was officially out the entire season, most simply shrugged and pointed to Conner's dual-threat ability to fill the gap flawlessly.

Despite being at the center of the swirling Bell storm, the second-year running back had little to say about the situation.

"It wasn't ever my place to say anything," said Conner. "Even when I am playing well I don't say much. I am not one to talk much and promote things. It was a funny position to be in. I didn't have control over anything. I could only control what I did on the field.

"When my teammates said they believed in me, I didn't pay attention to the outside world, what they thought. I just came to work every day. It was a funny position to be in, but I started all year and things worked out."

The biggest concern for Conner was an injury that muddled the end of his 2018 campaign. When he was on the field, the 23-year-old back was a dynamic force. In 13 games, he compiled 973 rushing yards on 215 carries, 55 receptions for 497 yards and 14 total touchdowns.

With two years left on Conner's rookie deal, the Steelers don't have to worry about a repeat of the Bell situation in 2019. Pittsburgh has it's starting running back.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners QB Brock Purdy on Trey Lance being traded to Cowboys: 'I'm really happy for him'

With quarterback Trey Lance being traded to the Cowboys on Friday, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is "happy" and "excited" to see what Lance could do in Dallas.
news

Mike Vrabel on Titans QB Malik Willis' performance vs. Patriots: 'Love the way that he competed'

With a quarterback battle for the No. 2 spot, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said he enjoyed Malik Willis' performance against the New England Patriots.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday's tripleheader

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate. 
news

QB Bryce Young saves best for last Panthers preseason game

Bryce Young, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, saved the best for last as he guided the Carolina Panthers on a pair of scoring drives and threw his first preseason touchdown pass in Friday's preseason finale against the visiting Detroit Lions.
news

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys for fourth-round pick

The Cowboys are in the process of acquiring quarterback Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The 49ers will receive a 2024 fourth-round pick in the deal, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bucs OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has 'real starting-level talent'

Buccaneers QB Kyle Trask may've lost the preseason competition to Baker Mayfield, but OC Dave Canales was encouraged the third-year pro's growth throughout training camp in 2023.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: Not playing in preseason allowed me to focus on Week 1 

With the regular season approaching, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says not playing in the preseason allowed him to focus on the season opener versus the New York Giants.
news

Mike Tomlin on playing Steelers starters in preseason: 'It's difficult to box without sparring'

After ending the 2023 preseason undefeated, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the three games helped the team to "sharpen our swords" for the regular season.
news

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson shows improved confidence, poise in preseason finale vs. Eagles

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson showed improved confidence and poise in Thursday preseason finale vs. Eagles, playing the full first half and leading three scoring drives.
news

Browns trading QB Joshua Dobbs, 2024 seventh-round pick to Cardinals for 2024 fifth-rounder

The Cleveland Browns are trading quarterback Joshua Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday. Arizona, which will receive a 2024 seventh-round pick in addition to Dobbs, will send a 2024 fifth-round pick to Cleveland.