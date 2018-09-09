Around the NFL

James Conner excels in first career start for Steelers

Published: Sep 09, 2018 at 10:40 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Le'Veon Bell's absence dominated headlines during the week, but his replacement owned Sunday.

Steelers running back James Conner owned a wet, sloppy Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, rushing for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 31 carries in a 21-21 tie.

Conner maintained his usual hard-running style, which flourished on a slippery field early and often. The second-year back rushed for 10 or more yards on five carries, including a 22-yard touchdown romp in the third quarter to put Pittsburgh ahead 21-7. He rarely went down on first contact and, with his five receptions for 57 yards, was about as much of a threat as Bell might have been in a similar set of circumstances.

A late mistake almost sullied his excellent afternoon. Conner took a handoff just inside the eight-minute mark in the fourth quarter with Pittsburgh nursing a 14-point lead and was stripped from behind by Myles Garrett. Browns safety Jabrill Peppers recovered the fumble and returned it to the 1, and one play later, Cleveland was in the end zone.

The game ended in a tie and Conner faded down the stretch, gaining just three yards on his final three carries (five yards gained and a two-yard loss) as the game drifted more and more into the land of the weird. But his contributions in his first career start, on a day in which playing conditions were tough, cannot go overlooked.

As Bell tweeted an emoji in response to the final and both teams rinsed their mouths of the bad taste left by a tie, Conner could walk to his locker with his head held high knowing he'd done his job. Pittsburgh missed Bell much less on Sunday than most imagined the Steelers would, with all of the credit due to the main calming factor: Conner.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

'Hard Knocks' spotlights Dolphins DB Jevon Holland's play 'that everyone will remember'

In the second episode of HBO's "Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins," safety Jevon Holland receives the game ball after he stole the show with a 99-yard pick-six to close out the first half of the Dolphins-Jets matchup on Black Friday. 
news

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin 'expects nothing but' Cardinals RB James Conner's 'absolute best' in Pittsburgh return

Mike Tomlin's familiarity with just how good James Conner is stands as the foremost reason he doesn't want Conner to have a happy homecoming Sunday when the Arizona Cardinals face the host Pittsburgh Steelers.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor to undergo thumb surgery, miss multiple weeks

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that will require surgery and keep him out multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 13 of 2023 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles can clinch a spot in the postseason -- with some help -- in Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Vikings activate WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) off injured reserve

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters on Tuesday that they would activate wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) later that day.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 12 game of the 2023 season.
news

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor's status in question due to thumb injury

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor suffered a thumb injury that requires further evaluation and puts his status in doubt moving forward, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday
news

Panthers owner David Tepper on Bryce Young: 'We are totally confident in that pick'

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper said on Tuesday the club remains behind No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young despite the rookie's struggles this season.
news

Chargers' Brandon Staley on Khalil Mack: 'You're witnessing one of the special players that you guys have ever watched'

Following another two-sack performance on Sunday, Chargers OLB Khalil Mack is having a great season at age 32 and head coach Brandon Staley 
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott: Playoff goals 'still within our reach' despite 6-6 record

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott believes his club can right the ship down the stretch following the team's Week 13 bye.
news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel has no regrets calling Eagles CB James Bradberry 'trash' in offseason

Ahead of this Sunday's rematch of the NFC Championship Game, 49ers WR Deebo Samuel said he doesn't regret any the of the offseason comments he had about the Philadelphia Eagles.