Jameis Winston would be first pick in 2014 draft, scout says

If Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Jameis Winston was eligible for the 2014 NFL Draft, he'd probably be the first overall pick, an NFL scout told the Orlando Sentinel.
"Rarely do you see a quarterback at Winston's age who has the combination of size, speed, arm strength and field awareness that he has," the scout, who requested anonymity, told Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi. "He's a bigger, stronger, faster version of (Louisville's) Teddy Bridgewater."
The scout also told the Sentinel a team would "absolutely move up" if it needed a quarterback and had a chance to draft Winston.
Winston is averaging 311 passing yards per game, with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's completing 69.9 percent of his passes and also has three rushing TDs.
