Jameis Winston would be first pick in 2014 draft, scout says

Published: Oct 30, 2013 at 05:33 AM

If Florida State redshirt freshman quarterback Jameis Winston was eligible for the 2014 NFL Draft, he'd probably be the first overall pick, an NFL scout told the Orlando Sentinel.

"Rarely do you see a quarterback at Winston's age who has the combination of size, speed, arm strength and field awareness that he has," the scout, who requested anonymity, told Sentinel columnist Mike Bianchi. "He's a bigger, stronger, faster version of (Louisville's) Teddy Bridgewater."

» Brandt: Winston battling Mariota, Manziel for Heisman

The scout also told the Sentinel a team would "absolutely move up" if it needed a quarterback and had a chance to draft Winston.

Winston is averaging 311 passing yards per game, with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's completing 69.9 percent of his passes and also has three rushing TDs.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL QB Index, Week 15: Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields rising; Jalen Hurts plummets

Baker Mayfield and Justin Fields are both climbing in Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 15. And how far did Jalen Hurts fall after being shut down by rival Dallas? Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (quad; questionable) won't play Thursday vs. Chargers

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable with a quadriceps injury, won't play in Thursday night's matchup against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 15 late game previews 

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio preview the second half of the NFL's week 15 matchups. 
news

Nick Sirianni: Eagles 'pissed' but 'not hitting panic button' after back-to-back losses

The Philadelphia Eagles have gone from 10-1 to 10-3 following back-to-back blowout losses to the 49ers and Cowboys. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, however, told reporters that the team is "not hitting the panic button"