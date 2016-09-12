Jameis Winston tosses four touchdowns in opening win

The second-year quarterback didn't let the early turnover weight him down, rebounding to throw four touchdown passes to four different receivers. Winston powered an offense that scored 14 points in each of the second and third quarters to grab a 10-point lead heading into the fourth, leaving it up to the Tampa Bay defense to seal the victory. Sunday in Atlanta ended with Dirk Koetter getting soaked in blue Gatorade (was it Glacier Freeze? Bonus points if it was Glacier Freeze) and Tampa Bay owning sole possession of first place in the NFC South after one week. It wouldn't have happened without Winston, who continues to improve and further validate Tampa's decision to take him with the first pick of the 2015 draft.