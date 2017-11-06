Jameis Winston (shoulder) to miss next few weeks

Fitzpatrick will lead Tampa Bay into a home battle against his former team, the New York Jets, in Week 10 before hitting the road for an in-state matchup against the Miami Dolphins, a team that will likely be as desperate, if not more than the Buccaneers at that point in the season. Should Winston miss additional time, Fitzpatrick will be tasked with trying to lead the Bucs to wins over Atlanta, Green Bay and Detroit in the following weeks.