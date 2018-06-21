Jameis Winston's suspension raises questions for Buccaneers

The suspension is an opportunity for Koetter to show he can overcome a major obstacle and showcase a roster built by Licht with a lot of star power. There are potential weaknesses in the secondary and along the offensive line, but winning a few games without Winston would prove this is not a depth chart to be trifled with. If the Bucs collapse this year after spending so much money in the offseason, however, ownership could wonder about Licht's stewardship of the team since taking over in 2014. That stretch has included 22 wins, 42 losses and zero playoff appearances.