Jameis Winston's future -- not past -- to define public, pro legacy

Plenty of draft debates have centered around arm slots and hip swivels. But Winston might be the most polarizing pick in NFL history precisely because of the unsettling calculus that his selection required. After months of research in which the Bucs said they found no reason not to draft Winston, they chose what they figured was the less risky path. Had they passed on him, the chance that Winston would have been selected by another team and become a Pro Bowl, playoff-bound quarterback is probably greater -- they hope, we all hope -- than the chance Winston will have another serious brush with the law that would embarrass the franchise, imperil his career and, not incidentally, doom the jobs of those who have chosen to believe in him. Still, it's not every day that a celebrating general manager is greeted with this question in a press conference: