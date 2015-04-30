Jameis Winston's draft party marks beginning of NFL test

That might not be fair, but Winston will face expectations to succeed right away. When it comes to rookie quarterbacks making an immediate impact, Andrew Luck set the bar in 2012. And while Winston might not be of the same caliber as Luck, he is going to be called upon to lift Tampa Bay from the doldrums, just as Luck did for the Colts as a first-year pro. That's part of being the top pick in the draft. Winston says he's ready.