Jameis Winston remains on center stage as 2015 NFL Draft nears

It is possible that Winston and Mariota are the only two quarterbacks taken in the first round. But the long-standing anticipation for Winston to go to the Bucs -- Licht first said there was a leader in the clubhouse for their pick at the NFL Scouting Combine back in February -- has not removed all drama from the first round. Tennessee, with the second overall pick, will be a pivot point because of interest in Mariota. The Titans have professed their affection for their own Zach Mettenberger, and if that holds true and they pass on Mariota or indicate a willingness to trade out of the spot, the scrambling will begin in earnest by teams desperate to grab the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner.