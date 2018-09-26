Jameis Winston on his return: 'I'm not a selfish player'

"I've seen the beards, but when the guy throws for 400 yards three games in a row, you got to love that," Winston told reporters. "And as a community, we got to get behind this team because when we're winning, when things are going good, we got to capitalize on that. I'm just happy to be back, man, like I'm happy that now I can be a part of that. I'm not watching from a distance. I can be here with my teammates."