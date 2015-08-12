Jameis Winston isn't worried about hitting rookie wall

When it comes to No. 1 overall pick Jameis Winston, there's an interesting component to his first rookie preseason that we're not completely considering.
It's his first completely focused on football.
Winston, a former collegiate baseball star, would normally break up the monotony in past years by throwing on a cap and mitt. He would also let his footwork slip a bit, though it never seemed to impact him much.
But as NFL Media's Mike Mayock asked Winston on Inside Training Camp Live on Wednesday, is it fair to wonder if he's hit a wall?
"I don't think about hitting a wall," Winston said. "This is the first time I'm able to play quarterback year round and I'm so excited. I've never had the opportunity to just hone in on my footwork on my arm speed and everything. So it's been exciting."
His response is interesting enough. Believe it or not, this is a big lifestyle change for Winston even if he always planned on choosing football.
Despite the clamoring about his training camp interceptions (an exercise I'm guilty of as much as anyone), Winston might come out of this camp a more complete quarterback than ever.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Steve Smith's retirement news and predicts the training camp QB battles.