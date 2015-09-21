Jameis Winston is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston earned Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors for Week 2 following his performance in his team's win over the New Orleans Saints. Winston finished with 44 percent of the vote after completing 14 of 21 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-19 victory. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper finished second with 25 percent of the votes followed by Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (14), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver David Johnson (10) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (7).
PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES
David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals
Johnson scored on a 108-yard kickoff-return touchdown and a 13-yard touchdown run in the Cardinals' 48-23 win over the Chicago Bears.
Matt Jones, Washington Redskins
Jones rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries (6.5 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 24-10 victory against the St. Louis Rams.
Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders
Cooper caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 37-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens.
Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Winston completed 14 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs
Peters had a 55-yard interception-return touchdown, five tackles and four passes defensed against the Denver Broncos.