Jameis Winston is the Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Published: Sep 21, 2015 at 04:53 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston earned Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors for Week 2 following his performance in his team's win over the New Orleans Saints. Winston finished with 44 percent of the vote after completing 14 of 21 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-19 victory. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper finished second with 25 percent of the votes followed by Washington Redskins running back Matt Jones (14), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver David Johnson (10) and Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (7).

PEPSI ROOKIE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

David Johnson, Arizona Cardinals

Johnson scored on a 108-yard kickoff-return touchdown and a 13-yard touchdown run in the Cardinals' 48-23 win over the Chicago Bears.

Matt Jones, Washington Redskins

Jones rushed for 123 yards on 19 carries (6.5 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Redskins' 24-10 victory against the St. Louis Rams.

Amari Cooper, Oakland Raiders

Cooper caught seven passes for 109 yards and a touchdown in the Raiders' 37-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Winston completed 14 of 21 passes for 207 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 26-19 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Marcus Peters, Kansas City Chiefs

Peters had a 55-yard interception-return touchdown, five tackles and four passes defensed against the Denver Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL Expands Partnership to Eight Research Universities to Measure On-Field Head Impacts Using Novel Mouthguard Sensors

news

Super Bowl LVII midseason predictions: Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles in title game?

Which teams will be playing for the title at State Farm Stadium on Feb. 12? Who'll take home the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their Super Bowl LVII picks, with five different winners.

news

Jets' success helps Robert Saleh reel in disgruntled receivers Elijah Moore, Denzel Mims

At 6-3, the Jets are positioned for a playoff run, and coach Robert Saleh needs every single member of the 53-man roster, including upset wideouts Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims, on board.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE