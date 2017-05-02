Jameis Winston helps bring Bucs together, GM says

"As you guys know, sometimes on paper things look really great, but it doesn't work out that way. So we want to make sure that it does work out for us. So it starts with them getting here, working together, gelling, getting the playbook down and being together," Licht said Tuesday on Good Morning Football. "Just forming that camaraderie and I feel like we're going to be one step ahead with that quarterback ... who does a great job of doing that and getting them together."