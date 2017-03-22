Jameis Winston, Ezekiel Elliott head All-Under-25 team

Statistically, he is behind both Dak Prescott and Marcus Mariota. Yet Winston, the youngest of the three, is asked to do so much more on a football field in spite of that youth. He's already thrown nearly 300 more passes than Mariota, even though both came into the league the same year. (Of course, Mariota has missed some time due to injury -- but that's part of this equation, too.) Ultimately, Winston's lack of help -- juxtaposed with Mariota's luxury of leaning on a top-flight running game -- landed the Bucs QB a spot on this list. Asked one of our resident scouts here at NFL.com, Daniel Jeremiah, to rank them if he was starting an expansion team. "1) Winston, 2) Prescott, 3) Mariota. Obviously it's really close." There you go.