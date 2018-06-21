Around the NFL

Jameis Winston expected to be suspended by NFL

Published: Jun 21, 2018 at 11:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on track to begin the regular season without their starting quarterback.

The NFL is expected to suspend Jameis Winston several games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

ESPN first reported the news.

Winston has not been notified of his suspension, nor has the team, Rapoport added.

The Buccaneers said they don't expect to issue any statements until there's an official announcement from the league.

Winston's looming suspension surrounds an alleged groping incident with a female Uber driver in Scottsdale, Arizona, in March 2016. No police report was filed. The NFL began an investigation on Nov. 17, 2017.

Winston released a statement later on Nov. 17 denying the incident.

*"A news organization has published a story about me regarding an alleged incident involving a female Uber driver from approximately two years ago. The story falsely accuses me of making inappropriate contact with this driver. I believe the driver was confused as to the number of passengers in the car and who was sitting next to her. The accusation is false, and given the nature of the allegation and increased awareness and consideration of these types of matters, I am addressing this false report immediately. At the time of the alleged incident, I denied the allegations to Uber, yet they still decided to suspend my account. *

*"I am supportive of the national movement to raise awareness and develop better responses to the concerns of parties who find themselves in these types of situations, but this accusation is false. While I am certain that I did not make any inappropriate contact, I don't want to engage in a battle with the driver, and I regret if my demeanor or presence made her uncomfortable in any way." *

The Buccaneers currently have four quarterbacks on the roster: Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Ryan Griffin and Austin Allen.

