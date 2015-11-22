Jameis Winston, Doug Martin dominate Eagles in Bucs' win

NOTES: Martin joins O.J. Simpson and Corey Dillon as the only RBs with two games with 235 yards rushing. Martin had 251 vs. Oakland in his rookie season. ... Martin's 84-yard run was longest in franchise history. ... Eagles TE Zach Ertz suffered a concussion. ... Buccaneers were missing G Ali Marpet and TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins. ... Eagles also didn't have RB Ryan Mathews. ... Winston was first QB to throw four TDs in first half vs. Eagles since Eli Manning in Andy Reid's last game as Philadelphia's coach in 2012. ... Sanchez has thrown an interception in six straight games.